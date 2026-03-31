Urea production in India plunge to 1.8 mln tons in March — newspaper

NEW DELHI, March 31. /TASS/. India lowered urea production in March to 1.8 mln metric tons, compared to 2.4 mln metric tons in the like month of the last year, The Times of India newspaper reported, citing the governmental department of fertilizers.

The decline is caused by disrupted supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the key feedstock for urea production, from Middle East countries. According to the department, urea stocks in the country are enough so far and they will be increased on account of sport market purchases and production growth.

India has also announced an international tender for urea, which is imported under current contracts from Russia, Morocco, Malaysia and other countries. India purchased 9.8 mln metric tons of urea in the financial year of 2025-2026 ending on March 31 and is going to buy 1.7 mln metric tons more during the next three months.

Global urea prices hiked by 21% since the start of the US and Israeli aggression against Iran and reached the highest level over the last three years.