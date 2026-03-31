Putin to launch several transport complex facilities via videoconference — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will today participate in the launch of several transport complex facilities via videoconference from his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The President continues his work today, although he is based in Novo-Ogaryovo. Today, he will hold a videoconference and participate in the opening ceremony of a number of our transport complex facilities," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, the President will deliver opening remarks at the ceremony. A new hydroelectric power facility and an airport building are planned for launch in different regions. Also on the agenda are the launch of a high-speed highway, the introduction of driverless traffic on one section of the road, and much more.