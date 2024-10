MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 0.19% to 2,754.16 points and the RTS index also added 0.19% and reached 894.93 points on Thursday.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index continued to rise to 2,761.61 points (+0.47%), while the RTS index reached 897.35 points (+0.47%).

At the same time, the yuan increased by 3.1 kopecks to 13.709 rubles.