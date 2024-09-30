Russia to allocate $61.4 bln for new national projects in 2025 — draft budget

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate 5.7 trillion rubles ($61.4 bln) in 2025, according to the draft budget provided by the Finance Ministry.

Financing of such projects will increase almost twofold over the next six years, the ministry said.

"More than 40 trillion rubles ($431 bln) of federal budget funds are allocated for national project activities over six years. Compared to the national projects in effect in 2019-2024, funding in the federal budget has increased almost twofold. In the three-year budget, 5.7 trillion rubles ($61.4 bln), 6.2 trillion rubles ($66.8 bln) and 6.3 trillion rubles ($67.9 bln), respectively, are allocated for financing new national projects in 2025-2027," the document says.