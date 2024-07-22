Kalashnikov Concern increases production by 50% in 1H 2024

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Concern increased its production of military and civilian products by 50% in the first half of 2024, the concern reported on Monday.

"The turnover of Kalashnikov Concern JSC in the first half of the year increased by 70% compared to the same period last year. Production of military and civilian goods rose by 50% over last year," the company said in its Telegram channel.

The company noted that the weapons production division entered the second half of the year with new additional orders, while the machine tools division - with a 13% increase in the volume of orders from external customers.