ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. Navigation has been suspended near the entry to the Bosphorus Strait due to a tugboat failure, the Tribeca Shipping Agency reports.

The incident occurred when towing a ship near the northern entry to the Bosphorus, according to the agency. Two ships of the Turkish coast guard were sent to help the tugboat.

The Turkey’s Ministry of Transport has not yet reported an accident in the strait area.