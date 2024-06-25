Russia working on list of BRICS partner countries — presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow is working on a list of countries that can receive a new status of BRICS partners and is developing relevant criteria, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said when speaking at Primakov Readings forum.

"Our presidency is proactively working on coordination of criteria for a new category: BRICS partner countries, and on preparation of a draft list of countries, to whom such status can be granted," the presidential aide said.

The Primakov Readings forum was for the first time held in 2015. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.