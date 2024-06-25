China confident in reaching 5% growth target — PM

BEIJING, June 25. /TASS/. China will reach the 5% growth target for the national GDP without any problems this year, Prime Minister Li Qiang said at the meeting of new leaders of the World Economic Forum in Dalian.

"China is confident in achieving the annual economic growth indicator at the level of about 5%," the prime minister said, cited by the Xinhua news agency.

Quick growth of modern industries (electric cars and solar batteries production) in China is driven by unique comparative advantages of the national economy, Li stressed. China has the ultra-large market with the population over 1.4 bln, a comprehensive industrial system, large human resources and the high level of new technologies use by consumers, he noted.

China is working for creation of an international market environment based on principles of law supremacy, the prime minister added.