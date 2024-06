MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for June 22-24, 2024 at 87.9595 rubles, which is 2 rubles 54 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The regulator raised the official euro exchange rate by 2 rubles 81 kopecks up to 94.2606 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was increased by 53 kopecks to 12.0455 rubles.

As of 05:49 p.m. Moscow time, the yuan exchange rate dropped to 11.91 rubles. (-0.32%) at the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange.