New US sanctions to cover chips supplied to Russia — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, June 12. /TASS/. Washington plans to ban supplies of semiconductor chips produced outside the US but with the use of US technologies of equipment to Russia as part of new anti-Russian sanctions, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources.

New restrictive measures are expected to be announced on Wednesday, sources said. The US plans to blacklist in particular eight Hong Kong-based companies alleged to supply chips to Russia.

Restrictions will also affect companies that provide goods for the Russian aviation sector in the opinion of Washington. The US will also expand sanctions imposed on the "corporate software" used in Russia.