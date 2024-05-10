MOEX index rises by 0.17%, RTS index — by 0.04%

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The MOEX index reached 3,438.5 points (+0.17%) and the RTS index amounted to 1,176.72 points (+0.04%) at the opening of the trading session on Friday.

As of 10:04, the MOEX index rose by 0.42% to 3,446.94 points, while the RTS index reached 1,179.24 points (+0.25%).

By 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index grew 0.42% to 3,447.06 points and the RTS index reached 1,181.47 points (+0.44%).

By 10:25 Moscow time, the dollar decreased by 0.02% to 91.93 rubles, the euro reached 99.14 rubles. (+0.26%), and the yuan decreased by 0.08% to 12.63 rubles.