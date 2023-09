MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) dropped below $1,900 per troy ounce. The last time the price of the metal reached this figure was March 15, 2023.

As of 18:17 Moscow time, the price of gold was $1,899.6 per troy ounce (-0.95%). By 18:25 Moscow time, gold price reached $1,897.5 per troy ounce (-1.06%).

At the same time, the price of silver during trading on Comex amounted to $22.81 per troy ounce (-0.91%).