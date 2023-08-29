Agreements amounting to $347 mln signed at BRICS innovation forum — organizers

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Agreements to the amount of $347 mln were signed during the Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum, the Forum’s press service told TASS.

In particular, "the Moscow-based Avtonomica company agreed during the Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum on raising investments totaling over $320 mln," making possible for the company "to initiative a proactive entry to markets of countries of the Asia-Pacific Region and the Middle East," the press service said.

"Furthermore, a memorandum of intent was signed within the framework of the Forum between In Tandem Global Consulting and Profilum in the amount of $7 mln," the press service noted.

Another memorandum of intent was signed at the Forum between tada.team and LGBank. The parties agreed to cooperate in the sphere of facilitating innovative development of fintech and HR industry of BRICS and MENA countries through promotion of the tada.team digital workstation in markets of these countries. "International cooperation is of high importance not merely for specific businesses but also for the country as the whole," chief executive of tada.team Anton Mishin said.