Interest in Russian economy growing despite sanctions — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Foreign partners remain interested in cooperating with Russia, despite all the attempts to cut it from global supply and payment chains, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"We see the interest in the Russian economy is not merely keeping but is growing, despite all the attempts of opponents to cut us from global manufacturing chains, logistical routes and systems of financial payments," the Prime Minister said.

Industrial production in Russia is growing at the same time contrary to sanctions and such growth has recently expedited, Mishustin added.