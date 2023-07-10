Turkey to continue gas cooperation with Russia, to develop other projects — ministry

ANKARA, July 10. /TASS/. Turkey plans to continue expanding cooperation with Russia in the gas sector, though it is also willing to develop other projects in the area of gas supplies, the republic’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

"We have been cooperating with Russia in the energy sector for many years. Russia has always been an important supplier for Turkey as it fulfilled its role of a reliable supplier even in the times of crisis. We have had no shortage of gas [from Russia]. <…> We have created important energy infrastructure, including LNG. Around 10% of LNG is supplied to our market by American companies. There are various alternatives [for gas supplies]. We want to develop them as well," he was quoted as saying by the Haberturk TV channel.

Speaking about cooperation with the Russian side, Bayraktar noted that Russia and Turkey only had certain energy prices-related differences. "From time to time we had different views with Russia on the price, but apart from that, it has always been an important source for us from the viewpoint of reliability of supplies. And in this sense, we seek to continue and expand our relations with supplying countries," he said, adding that Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and other countries continue delivering gas to Turkey.