Russia, Kyrgyzstan to cooperate on building solar power plants — Deputy Economy Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan are jointly implementing a project to build solar power plants, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We are discussing the construction of solar power plants. We have already entered the implementation phase of this project. We do hope that there will be another bilateral meeting of our ministers on the sidelines of the forum, so we will talk a little more about how this project is going, what kind of support is needed from the governments of our two countries so that both investors and those who provide platforms for this work can speed up the implementation of this project as much as possible, because the issue of renewable energy is the most promising area of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation, and the basis for the sustainability of national economies on the low-emission development track," Volvach said during the Russia - Kyrgyzstan business dialogue.

The deputy minister also called the joint construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 300 megawatts in the Issyk-Kul region a landmark cooperation project.

