Russian gasoline redirected to domestic market — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian companies in line with the recommendation of the Energy Ministry have redirected gasoline volumes from exports to the domestic market, the ministry said on Friday.

"Motor gasoline export is going down. Oil companies are implementing recommendations of the Energy Ministry’s center to increase shipments to the domestic market, in particularly via the exchange," the ministry noted.

The change in exchange prices for the 95-octane gasoline is due to market factors associated with the higher demand for this type of fuel, the ministry said.