Mishustin to take part in plenary session of 3rd Eurasian Congress with EAEU PMs

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in the plenary meeting of the 3rd Eurasian Congress in the Sirius science and art park Friday, together with other Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

According to the Eurasian Development Bank website, the meeting’s topic will be "Eurasia of the future: from challenges to solutions." The attendees will discuss what strong sides and development-impeding factors do Eurasian countries have. The meeting will also focus on import replacement measures, perspective projects in transportation, electric energy, industry, agriculture, digital infrastructure and "green" economy.