Russia interested in developing drone industry, will give it all kinds of support — Putin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will support domestic companies that develop the industry of unmanned aerial vehicles in every possible way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The country is interested in your success. And we will try to do anything we can to make this success a reality," Putin said during a meeting on drone development in the Rudnevo industrial park on Thursday.

In his words, Russia is about to "approve certain decisions and projects" regarding this sector.

"This industry is of utmost importance. I would like to stress once again, it is very interesting and extremely promising, from the point of view of the country’s technological development, of ensuring our technological security and sovereignty, and of commercial interest, too," the Russian leader added.