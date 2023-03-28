Russia to continue formation of tanker fleet, creation of oil supply insurance mechanisms

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue the work on redirection of energy supplies, the formation of tanker fleet, as well as insurance and reinsurance instruments, in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"It is necessary for us this year to maintain the rates related to the creation of mechanisms and instruments enabling us to reliably supply respective products to new markets. The issue is both about supply chains, and the continued formation of tanker fleet, the creation of payment instruments, the transfer to national currencies," he said.

Novak also considers it important to create new instruments, new insurance and reinsurance systems accepted by Russia’s clients and partners in the current environment. "We should necessarily continue the work that is already underway, to ensure the expansion of trade and economic cooperation with friendly countries, with CIS countries, with the Eurasian Economic Union," he noted.