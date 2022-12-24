Belarus hopes exports to Russia will reach $22-23 bln by end of year — prime minister

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. Minsk is hopeful that at the end of the outgoing year the amount of Belarusian exports to Russia will be about $22-23 billion, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"As the results of the ten months show, exports to the Russian Federation amounted to $18 billion. This is much bigger than in all the previous years. I will give you the average figure for our exports in previous years, it is $12-13 billion per year. Now we have $18 [billion] over the ten months, and I think, I hope, that we will have about $22-23 billion by the end of the year," he said in a video released on Saturday by the Belarusian government’s press service.