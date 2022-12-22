Those interested in gas transit via Ukraine are behind Nord Stream attack, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Explosions at the Nord Streams are an act of international state terrorism, the countries interested in the transit of Russian gas exclusively through the territory of Ukraine are behind the attack, President Vladimir Putin told a press conference on Thursday.

"This is a terrorist attack, it's obvious. Everyone has recognized it. This is an act of international terrorism, I would say, state terrorism. Why? Because individuals, private and physical persons, are not able to carry out such attacks on their own, without the support of state structures. Clearly, that this was done with the support of states," the Russian leader said.

Putin stressed that those countries that are interested in the transit of Russian gas to the European market exclusively through Ukraine are behind the explosions.

"As they usually say in such cases: look who is interested. Who is interested in the fact that line for supplying Russian gas to the European market passes only through Ukraine? Who is interested in Ukraine receiving money? <...> Who is interested in the supply of Russian gas being only through Ukraine - they blew it up," the President explained.

He also expressed surprise that a full-scale investigation of explosions on the gas pipelines is not being carried out. Putin noted that at the same time Ukraine continues to receive money for the transit of Russian gas.

"We pay them. This is despite the fact that they call us aggressors, although they themselves are aggressors in relation to Donbass. We counteract aggression, and not vice versa. They take the money. And it is fine by them. The money doesn't stink," Putin said.