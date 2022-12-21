Russia companies eye construction of power generation facilities in Thailand — ministry

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian companies are showing interest in projects for the construction of power generation and hydropower facilities in Thailand, the Energy Ministry said in a press release after the meeting of Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov with Thailand’s Ambassador to Moscow Sasiwat Wongsinsawat.

"Interaction between our countries in the field of power generation is an important stage in expanding bilateral economic cooperation between Russia and Thailand. Now we have stepped up work through the Russian-Thai working group on power industries and propose to hold its meeting in the first quarter of 2023," Mochalnikov said.

At the meeting the parties also touched upon cooperation in the oil and gas sector.