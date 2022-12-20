Russia’s LNG supplies to China up 39% in 11M 2022 — China’s Customs

BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from Russia to China in January - November 2022 surged by 39% in annual terms to 5.82 mln metric tons, the Main Customs Administration of China said on Tuesday.

In value terms, LNG imports of China from Russia gained 150% to $6.1 bln. Russia is the fourth largest supplier of LNG to China in physical terms.

Australia tops the list of LNG suppliers to China in January-November 2022 (19.9 mln metric tons worth $14.3 bln). Qatar is second with 13.9 mln metric tons amounting to $10.08 bln. Malaysia is third (6.7 mln metric tons, $6.3 bln).

In November 2022, China imported 851,800 metric tons of LNG from Russia.