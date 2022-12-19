Belarus and Russia implement 60% of their Union State programs — official

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The programs of the Union State of Russia and Belarus have been implemented by 60% to date, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko announced on Monday.

"Today we reviewed how the implementation of 28 union programs is going. If, according to the results of the first half of the year, about 30% were implemented, then today it is 60%," he said at a meeting of the 63rd session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia.

Speaking about trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the speaker noted that it "is developing successfully."

"According to the results of this year, the foreign trade turnover will reach about $44-45 billion. I think this is a record figure," he said.

On September 9, 2021, at the talks in Moscow, the Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, agreed on 28 union programs for the further integration of the two countries. On September 10, 2021, they were approved by the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Minsk. Moscow and Minsk, in particular, agreed to pursue a unified macroeconomic policy, harmonize monetary policy, and create a common payment space on the territory of the Union State.