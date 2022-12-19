Russia’s grain export may reach 60 mln tons this year

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Export of grain from Russia in 2022-2023 agricultural year (July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023) can reach 60 mln metric tons, including 50 mln metric tons of wheat, Head of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky told reporters on Monday.

"Our infrastructure is ready to load 7 mln metric tons in normal weather conditions. We estimate that we will do 4.9 mln metric tons on average per month before the end of the season. This means that we will export over 60 mln metric tons, which is more than 50 mln metric tons of wheat in export terms," he said.

Zlochevsky said that the grain export from Russia from the beginning of the agricultural year to December 19 reached 31.17 mln metric tons. "Since the beginning of the season and the first three months of the season were failures, this is a good indicator in terms of shipment rates. We were considerably behind last year's shipment rates, but have recently caught up and surpassed them. As of December 19, we had topped the entire figure for the previous season by more than a million tons," he stated.

At the same time, he added it was intended to ship 4.7 mln metric tons for export in December 2022, but as of December 19, only 3 mln metric tons had been delivered due to weather circumstances. "We probably won't have time to export 1.6 mln metric tons by the end of the season. Of course, these shipments will be delayed until January," Zlochevsky said.

He also stated that Russia's total export potential for this season reaches 65 mln metric tons of grain, including 55 mln metric tons of wheat. Russia may also export 6 mln metric tons of barley and 4.6 mln metric tons of grain. Egypt, Zlochevsky claims, is the country that buys the most Russian grain. Turkey comes in second, and Pakistan comes in third.