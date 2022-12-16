EU imposes sanctions on Russian armed forces, volunteers, defense companies

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union's ninth package of sanctions blacklists 49 legal entities, including the Russian armed forces and all their services and branches, as well as volunteer organizations, media companies and banks.

The 692-page document, published by the Official Journal of the European Union, mentions the three branches of the Russian Armed Forces - the Ground Forces, the Aerospace Forces and the Navy. In addition, it blacklists the National Guard of Russia, the Special Operations Forces and other military formations. Any European investment into those structures is banned, and their EU assets are to be frozen.

Among other entities on the EU blacklist are broadcaster VGTRK, National Media Group holding, ANO TV-Novosti and the Strategic Culture Foundation.

Blacklisted financial institutions include the Credit Bank of Moscow, the Russian Regional Development Bank and the Far Eastern Bank.

A number of volunteer organizations have also been sanctioned, including the Russian Imperial Movement, the Rusich martial arts center and the Union of Donbass Volunteers.

Overall, the EU blacklist now contains 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations from Russia.