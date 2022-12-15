Putin instructs Cabinet to finance leasing of domestically built aircraft, ships

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to start providing funds for leasing of domestically produced aircraft already this year, and for leasing of water transport no later than the first quarter of 2023.

"We agreed to launch preferential leasing of domestically produced aircraft and water transport using funds from the National Wealth Fund. Unfortunately, this tool has not yet been launched," the head of state said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects on Thursday.

"I draw the attention of colleagues from the government: the programs must be implemented in full. It is necessary to start providing funds for leasing aircraft as early as this year, and for water transport no later than the first quarter of 2023."

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reported that about 500 billion rubles ($7.7 bln) will be allocated from the National Wealth Fund in 2023-2025 for aircraft leasing. In addition, more than 100 billion rubles ($1.5 bln) will be allocated for leasing schemes in shipbuilding.