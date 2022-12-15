Gas hub platform in Turkey can be created in coming months — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. The electronic platform of the gas hub where the gas price for Europe will be determined can be created in the coming months, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Strategic Development and National Projects Council.

"Our neighbors, including Turkey, are among the key emerging consumers of Russian gas. Its gas infrastructure has serious potential. We plan to organize the gas hub in the coming years; I have already spoken about this. If we talk about creating an electronic platform, this can be done in the coming months," the head of state said.

He called what is happening on the EU gas market crazy. "What they have done on their turf is actually insane. Furthermore, they are now attempting to lay the blame for what they have done with their own hands on us," he added.