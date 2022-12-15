Russian public finances remain resilient, Putin says

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian public finance are resilient and the federal budget surplus stands at 560 bln rubles ($8.7 bln) in this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting of the Strategic Development and National Projects Council.

"Public finances of Russia keep resilience. As of the end of January - November of this year, the federal budget was performed with the surplus of 560 bln rubles and the consolidated budget - with the surplus of 1.451 trillion rubles ($22.4 bln)," the head of state said.

It is expected that in this year and in the next year, "the federal budget will be performed with a minor deficit, about 2% of GDP," Putin noted. "This will be one of the best indicators among the Group of Twenty countries," he added.