Putin instructs government to achieve tangible growth in real wages in 2023

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to achieve a noticeable increase in real wages in the country in the coming 2023.

"In the coming year, a priority task for the government and subjects of the federation should be to ensure a noticeable, tangible growth in real wages," the head of state said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects.

The President also announced the need to continue to increase the minimum wage "at a rate higher than inflation and average wage growth."

"This year it (the minimum wage - TASS) was increased twice, by 8.6% and by 10%. And from the beginning of the new year it will amount to more than 16,000 rubles ($247) a month," Putin said.

The President also called reduction of the poverty rate in Russia to 10.5% "a small movement in the right direction."

"In the third quarter, the poverty rate fell to 10.5%. Of course, this is a small movement, but movement in the right direction," the head of state said.

"The incomes of the poorest part of the population also grew by 27.8% in nominal terms. <> I repeat it that it concerns people with the lowest incomes, which made it possible to reduce the level of inequality a little bit," Putin said.