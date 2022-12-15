Russia to develop payment mechanisms — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russia will develop payment mechanisms apart from the infrastructure for settlements in national currencies, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting of the Strategic Development and National Projects Council.

"For all the importance of the energy and food sectors, we will focus on developing current ties on non-resource goods and mutual investments. We see development of a convenient and independent payment infrastructure in national currencies as a sound base to strengthen international cooperation. We have already made good progress in this sphere: according to the latest data, the share of the Russian ruble in our international payments doubled against last December and amounted to one third; this share was above a half together with the currencies of friendly nations," Putin said.

"Development of other payment mechanisms is also on the agenda. I mean the application of digital currencies of central banks and blockchain technology, which eliminate the political risks of using the currencies of unfriendly states," the head of state added.