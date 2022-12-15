German lawmaker supports resumption of energy cooperation with Russia

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. A restoration of energy partnership could be beneficial for both Germany and Russia after the end of the special military operation in Ukraine, head of the Energy and Climate Committee of the Bundestag [the German federal parliament - TASS] Klaus Ernst told TASS.

"Now the EU and Germany, due to high energy prices, find themselves in a completely different competitive position in relation to the US, where these prices are lower. This means we are at a disadvantage for a certain period of time," the lawmaker said. "In this regard, it would make sense to return to a reasonable partnership [with Russia] in the energy sphere, at least until we start producing sufficient volumes of ‘green’ energy. This is why I support returning to a reasonable partnership [with Russia] as soon as possible," Ernst said.