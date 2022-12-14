Tehran and Moscow in dialog on Iranian cars supplies to Russia, ambassador says

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are holding talks on supplies of automobiles produced in Iran to Russia, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said at a press conference.

"I am looking forward to the soonest possible transition of our interaction in this sphere to practice," the Ambassador said. "This is always in our agenda. We have the dialog on this issue and we will bring such interaction into life," the Iranian diplomat said. "Certain Russian vehicles are present on the Iranian market and we strongly hope that vehicles made in Iran will also be able to be present on the Russian market," Jalali noted.

The sides are also discussing the topic of joint manufacturing of vehicles and Tehran hopes this area will also be successful, the Ambassador said. "One of the avenues of our interaction in the industrial sphere exactly pertains to cooperation on automobiles. Over the last 43 years, since the time when the collective West had introduced sanctions against Iran, we achieved very good progress and development in the sphere of production of automobiles and their parts," Jalali added.