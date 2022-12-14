Ruble may become main currency in Iran-Russia trading relations — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. More than 40% of trade between Russia and Iran is in rubles and in all likelihood the Russian currency may become the main one in bilateral settlements, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We believe that the ruble may become the main currency to be used in our trade and economic relations," Jalali said. "Now more than 40% of trade between our countries is in rubles."

He pointed out that Tehran also supported the idea of using the ruble as the main currency in regional integration unions, such as the EAEU.

Jalali said financial and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran proceeded along different tracks, including the integration of the national payment systems Mir and Shetab.

"Another issue on which our leaders see eye to eye is that we should exert efforts to reduce the dominance of certain currencies, including the dollar, in our trade and economic relations. Therefore, the use of our national currencies in mutual settlements is a matter of principle, and we keep working for this goal," the Iranian ambassador concluded.