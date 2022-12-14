Iranian ambassador lauds energy cooperation between Tehran, Moscow

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have made a leap in relations this year and are cooperating well on the energy front, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"Great strides were made in various areas of our interaction in 2022," he said. "In 2022, we started off with good cooperation on issues of energy, oil and gas."

The ambassador said both countries will continue to cooperate in this area.

"Some of this cooperation concerns investments of various Russian oil and gas companies, which will be made in Iranian deposits," the ambassador noted. "The other part of this cooperation concerns swap operations."

The diplomat said that ties between the two countries "advanced very rapidly" this year and noted the cooperation between Russia and Iran within OPEC+.