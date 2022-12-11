Export of other products to be started via grain corridor along with grain, says Erdogan

ANKARA, December 11. /TASS/. More than 13 mln tons of grain have been supplied via the Black Sea humanitarian corridor, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, adding that the export of other food products might be started via it. The statements by the Turkish leader were published by his administration following the talks.

"The talks focused on the relationship between Turkey and Russia, particularly in the area of energy, the issues of tackling terrorism and regional questions. President Erdogan noted that the countries in need were provided with over 13 mln tons of agriculture products thanks to the joint efforts, and the export of other food products and raw materials may be started within the framework of the grain corridor," the administration said, adding that the Turkish president "expressed hope that the war between Russia and Ukraine would be stopped as soon as possible.".