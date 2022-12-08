Russia, Ethiopia to develop roadmap for trade, economic cooperation — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia and Ethiopia will come up with a roadmap for trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said after the intergovernmental commission’s meeting held in Addis Ababa.

"The parties agreed to initiate development of a roadmap of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development will deal with drafting up the document. The Russian side informed its partners about the government’s decision to resume operations of the Russian trade mission in Ethiopia," the Ministry said.

The parties also discussed implementation of the Melka Wakena hydropower plant and the potential for cooperation in the spheres of geology, healthcare, education and information technology.