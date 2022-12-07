Russia to supply China with record-breaking 4.4-4.5 bln kWh of electricity in 2022

UFA, December 7. /TASS/. Inter RAO, Russia’s operator of export-import of electricity, expects that by the end of the year electricity exports to China will amount to a record-breaking 4.4-4.5 bln kWh, the company’s CEO Boris Kovalchuk told reporters.

"The volume of deliveries to China will be record-breaking at the level of 4.4-4.5 bln kWh, in addition to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey, Mongolia," he said.

Earlier, CEO of Rosneft Igor Sechin said that Russia’s electricity exports to China increased by 33% in ten months of 2022 to almost 4 bln kWh "Inter RAO has boosted electricity supplies from Russia to China this year amid abnormal heat and energy deficit at the request of the Chinese side. In January-October supplies rose by 33% year-on-year to almost 4 bln kWh," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s power generating company Inter RAO told TASS that Moscow and Beijing had signed an agreement stipulating an increase in Russia’s electricity exports to record 4.4 bln kWh in 2022.