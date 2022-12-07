China extends pipeline for Russian gas supplies to Shanghai — Xinhua

SHANGHAI, December 7. /TASS/. China has completed the construction of a gas pipeline segment connected to the Power of Siberia gas line and reaching Shanghai at present, Xinhua news agency reports on Wednesday, citing the PipeChina company.

The eastern route of gas supplies over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China stretches from Russia’s Blagoveshchensk to China’s Heihe in the northeastern Province of Heilongjiang and then to the Chinese gas transmission network. The gas pipeline has three segments in China: the northern, central and southern ones, which cross nine provinces in total and has a length of 5,111 km.

The northern and the central segments have already been completed and commissioned. China plans to complete the construction of the entire network by 2025. Gas supplies are set to be increased by that time to 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

Expectations are that more than 15 bln cubic meters of gas will be delivered to China over the Power of Siberia pipeline this year.