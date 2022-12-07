Russian seaborne coal export close to record high in October — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian seaborne coal exports were closed to their highest since 2017 in October 2022 in view of transit restrictions for this commodity being softened by the European Union, Bloomberg news agency reports on Wednesday, citing data of Kpler analytical company.

According to such data, coal supplies in October 2022 were close to 16.6 mln metric tons, slightly smaller than in this June.

The embargo on import of coal became effective in the EU and the UK from August 10, 2022. On September 21, the European Commission issued revised guidelines authorizing delivery, financing and insurance of Russian coal for the sake of global energy and food security. EU countries cannot buy Russian coal directly but can deliver it to third countries.