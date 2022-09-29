Hryvna out of circulation in LPR, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s hryvna is no longer circulating in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), its Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier, the circulation of the hryvna in the territory of the LPR ceased, but as new territories were liberated a certain amount of the Ukrainian currency appeared in circulation again. In March the republic’s government decided to accept the hryvna in cash, excluding coins and Russian rubles, as payment means. Representatives of the republic said the hryvna could no longer be circulating on the LPR’s territory by the end of 2022.

"At least speaking about the Lugansk People’s Republic, [the hryvna] stopped circulating long ago," Miroshnik said.