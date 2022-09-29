Rosatom starts supplies of nuclear fuel for China’s fast reactor

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Rosatom has dispatched the first batch of nuclear fuel for China’s fast reactor, the press service of TVEL Fuel Company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Elemash Machine-building Plant, a fuel fabrication enterprise of Rosatom’s TVEL Fuel Company, has dispatched the first batch of nuclear fuel to China for the CFR-600 fast neutron reactor. Till the end of the year, two more fuel shipments are scheduled to follow, aimed for the initial load of the reactor core and the first refueling," the statement said.

After the launch of the first CFR-600 power unit, Xiapu NPP in China’s Fujian province will become the first nuclear power plant with a high-capacity fast reactor outside of Russia, Rosatom noted.

The other two functioning installations are the BN-600 and BN-800 sodium-cooled reactors at Beloyarsk NPP in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region.

The facility for uranium CFR-600 fuel fabrication at the Elemash plant was launched in 2021.

The contract on fuel supply for the Chinese reactor was signed in December 2018 as part of implementation of the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China.