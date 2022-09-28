Russian ministry says agriculture exports to surpass $40 bln in 2022

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Agriculture Ministry has confirmed the outlook on growth of agriculture exports from the country to over $40 bln in 2022, Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said on Wednesday.

"On exports in value terms we are up by 15% so far, from 15% to 17% week-on-week, respectively, expecting the dynamics to persist by the end of the year, which means [exports] will be over $40 bln in any case," she said at an expanded meeting of the State Duma’s Committee on Agrarian Issues.

The Agriculture Ministry said earlier Russia exported agriculture products worth $37.1 bln in 2021 compared with $30.5 bln in 2020.

In physical terms agriculture exports fell by 9%, Lut noted, adding that it is "starting to recover now."