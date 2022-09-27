Russia to reach record grain harvest of 150 mln tonnes this year, Putin says

SOCHI, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest may total record 150 mln tonnes this year, including 100 mln tonnes of wheat, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting devoted to seasonal farm operations on Tuesday.

"According to experts, grain harvest may total 150 mln tonnes. We have said 140, 145, later 147, whereas now the preliminary estimate is 150 (mln tonnes - TASS), and around 100 mln tonnes of wheat, which will be Russia’s record result ever," he said, adding that this means the country will "cover its own needs on major items and receive an additional resource for boosting exports."