Russia relies on its own IT resources under sanctions — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia relies primarily on internal resources, including the experience and qualifications of IT specialists under sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Today, under imposed restrictions, we rely primarily on internal resources, the qualifications and experience of Russian specialists. This is the only way to fill the gaps we have faced in a fairly short time," he said.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said earlier on Wednesday that Russia intends by 2025 to reach 80% in the use of Russian-made equipment in the oil and gas industry. "There is still a lot of work to be done. We expect to reach around 80% in terms of technological independence [in the equipment of the oil and gas sector - TASS] by around 2025," he said.

According to Manturov, in 2014, when the first restrictions on the supply of equipment were introduced, Russia’s technological independence in oil and gas engineering as a whole was just over 40%, today this figure reaches 60%.