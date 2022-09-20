Gas exports from Russia to China in August surpass record-breaking $400 mln

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. Deliveries of natural gas from Russia to China in August set a historical record, surpassing $400 mln in value terms, according to the data published on Tuesday by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the report, China imported $409.37 of natural gas in August. This is the highest figure since at least January 2017. The physical volume of deliveries for August was not stated in the database of the Main Customs Department.

In August, gas supplies in value terms increased by 26.47% compared to July this year and by 169.9% compared to August 2021.

The previous record of gas supplies volumes from Russia to China for one month was set in June of 2022 - at the time, in value terms they reached $334.27 mln.

In total, since the beginning of this year, Russia exported natural gas to China for a total of $2.393 bln, which is 185.9% more than in the first eight months of last year.