Participants conclude 290 deals worth $53.4 bln at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) has officially ended with 290 agreements worth 3.27 trillion rubles signed ($53.4 bln), the office of the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said on Thursday.

"The macroregion’s economy received about 2.7 trillion rubles of investments, created more than 100,000 jobs, and now more than 290 agreements have been signed at the forum for a total of 3.27 trillion rubles, which is also a record," the statement said.

According to the press release, in the context of sanctions challenges, the importance of the Far East macroregion is growing rapidly.

