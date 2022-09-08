West unwilling to comply with grain deal — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The European Union is reluctant to implement its obligations under the grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat focused attention on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s recent statements that the threat of famine in Africa is not true.

"In his words, there are some problems caused by Russia’s actions in Ukraine, but not by the EU sanctions," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman pointed out that the politician’s remarks contradicted his previous claims about the worsening situation with food exports to Africa.

"And the reason is that the European Union does not want to do its homework to implement the package agreement on grain. They considered the first part as mandatory, but they seem to view the second one as optional," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the deal "provides for the real - not on paper - removal of the obstacles, related to anti-Russian restrictions, to Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets."

"The European Commission’s feeble attempts to provide at least some clarity about the enforcement of restrictions, which are illegitimate from the point of view of international law, have no result," she added.

Additionally, Zakharova pointed out that food supplies to Africa are still a problem and normal conditions should be created for exports of Russian grain and fertilizers.

"They are waiting for Russian grain in Africa, not for propaganda statements of Mr. [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.