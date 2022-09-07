Dollar to inevitably have smaller role as reserve currency — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The role of the dollar as a universal payment instrument and a global reserve currency will inevitably continue to go down, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with The International Affairs magazine.

"While not being a specialist in this sphere, I will nevertheless daresay that the role of the dollar as the universal payment instrument and the top global reserve currency will inevitably continue declining," the diplomat said.

This will take place as a result of objective requirements of the global economy, Ryabkov added.